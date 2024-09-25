Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.56. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
