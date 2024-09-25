Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

