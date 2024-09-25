Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MDU opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

