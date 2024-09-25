Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 4.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.03 and last traded at $68.03. Approximately 76,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 262,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 64.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.