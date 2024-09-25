Nana Mensah Sells 1,171 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

