National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Shares of NHI opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

