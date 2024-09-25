National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) versus Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Head to Head Contrast

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ducommun and National Presto Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ducommun presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 2.95% 6.79% 3.86% National Presto Industries 9.56% 9.59% 7.76%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Ducommun and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ducommun has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and National Presto Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $776.33 million 1.22 $15.93 million $1.19 53.88 National Presto Industries $343.27 million 1.55 $34.56 million $4.53 16.53

National Presto Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ducommun. National Presto Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ducommun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Ducommun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Ducommun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

