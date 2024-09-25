Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Natuzzi were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Natuzzi Trading Up 4.2 %

Natuzzi stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

