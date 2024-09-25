NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NatWest Group Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS RBSPF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 3,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.