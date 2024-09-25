Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Sells $134,978.97 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) VP Mary E. Godwin sold 47,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $134,978.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary E. Godwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 6.6 %

NAUT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 84,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

