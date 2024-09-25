Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 71.7% in September

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.3 %

JSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

