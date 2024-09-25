NBW Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

