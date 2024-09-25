NBW Capital LLC Has $223,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $576.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $576.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

