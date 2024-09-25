NBW Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 121,934 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 121,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

