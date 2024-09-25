NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.98. 673,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,274,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

