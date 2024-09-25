NEA Management Company LLC Buys 2,255,025 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,093,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255,025 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio makes up about 1.2% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned 8.00% of Gossamer Bio worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.