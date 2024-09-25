NEA Management Company LLC Sells 1,673,664 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

NEA Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673,664 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned 0.65% of Tuya worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tuya by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

