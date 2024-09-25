Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,007.0 days.
Nemetschek Price Performance
NEMTF stock remained flat at $96.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $96.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98.
About Nemetschek
