Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Up 0.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 67,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
