Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $722.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

