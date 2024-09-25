Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $372,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $722.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

