Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $725.12

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $725.12 and last traded at $724.01, with a volume of 776669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $722.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $665.29 and a 200-day moving average of $642.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.