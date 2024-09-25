New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of New Stratus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get New Stratus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSE

New Stratus Energy Stock Performance

About New Stratus Energy

CVE:NSE opened at C$0.45 on Monday. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

(Get Free Report)

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Stratus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Stratus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.