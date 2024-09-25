New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Cormark

New Stratus Energy (CVE:NSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of New Stratus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.
