New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Up 203.3% in September

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 9,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.