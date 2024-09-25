Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Newcore Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

NCAUF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 85,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,311. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

About Newcore Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.