NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEWTI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.