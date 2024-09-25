NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEWTI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

