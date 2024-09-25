NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 194,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 76,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The company has a market capitalization of C$95.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.79.
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
