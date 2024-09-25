NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

NICE Trading Up 3.4 %

NICE stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average is $197.20. NICE has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $300.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

