Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. 186,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 602,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Nine Energy Service Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth $34,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Nine Energy Service Company Profile
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Energy Service
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.