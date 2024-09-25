NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.70. NIO shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 15,399,464 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in NIO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIO by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.