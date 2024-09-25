NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 30,340,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 52,835,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 560,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

