Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance

NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

