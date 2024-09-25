Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance
NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile
