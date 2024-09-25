Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NNCHY remained flat at $31.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nissan Chemical has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

