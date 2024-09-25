Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.52. Noah shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 22,902 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Articles

