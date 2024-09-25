Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Down 5.1%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 2,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Nocera Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

