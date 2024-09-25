Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in September

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Up 0.1 %

NKRKY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Featured Articles

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

