Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.08. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 409,614 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $99,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.