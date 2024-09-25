Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Alexis Depree Sells 20,000 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

