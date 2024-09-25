Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Down 2.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 25,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 31,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Nova Leap Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NLH

Nova Leap Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.