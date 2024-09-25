NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

NG opened at C$5.86 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of NovaGold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.