Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 1% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.61 and last traded at $126.68. Approximately 937,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,268,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 201,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

