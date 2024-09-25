Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.59

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.59 and last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 4520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

