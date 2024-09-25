NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4,542.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up 2.5% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

