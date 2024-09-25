Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. NU has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

