Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

