Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

