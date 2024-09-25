Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 528.8% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NMCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
