Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 528.8% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.