NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded by Cormark to Strong-Buy

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$11.41 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.0834114 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Company insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.