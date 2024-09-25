Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Down 90.1% in September

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.21% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvve Trading Down 2.3 %

Nuvve stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 426,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.87.

About Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,240.63% and a negative net margin of 450.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

