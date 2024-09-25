NV5 Global Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 146,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,200. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

